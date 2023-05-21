Top Celtics vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) match up at FTX Arena on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Watch Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were beaten by the Heat on Friday, 111-105. Tatum scored 34 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|34
|13
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|Caleb Martin
|25
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|22
|17
|9
|0
|0
|0
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|29.7
|11.2
|5.1
|1.1
|1.2
|2.9
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|28.3
|6.6
|4.9
|1.9
|1
|0.9
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|23
|5.5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|2.4
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|18.9
|10.1
|3.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|14.8
|3.7
|5.3
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Kyle Lowry
|MIA
|10.4
|3.1
|4.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.