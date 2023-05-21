As they prepare for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently are monitoring zero players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 21 at FTX Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat defeated the Celtics 111-105 on Friday. Jimmy Butler topped the Heat in the win with 27 points, while Jayson Tatum scored 34 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Celtics have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 112.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the Heat are averaging 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 110.7 a contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 214.5

