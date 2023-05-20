Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - Western Conference Finals Game 3
Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 20
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Lakers were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 108-103. LeBron James scored 22 in a losing effort, while Murray paced the winning squad with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|37
|10
|5
|4
|0
|6
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|17
|12
|3
|0
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray gives the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Nuggets receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.
- Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|33.5
|14.5
|10.6
|1.3
|1
|1.9
|Jamal Murray
|27.1
|5.5
|5.9
|1.7
|0.2
|3.1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.1
|7.4
|1.6
|0.6
|0.7
|2.5
|Aaron Gordon
|12.7
|5.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.7
|Bruce Brown
|13
|4.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
