The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their Western Conference finals game 3 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 20 from Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers after a 108-103 win on Thursday. Jamal Murray's team-high 37 points led the Nuggets to the win. LeBron James had 22 points for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

Over their past 10 games, the Nuggets are putting up 116.3 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (115.8).

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets score 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 223

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.