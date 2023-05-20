Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 3
In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-6)
|223
|-238
|+180
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-5.5)
|223.5
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- These two teams score a combined 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-105
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-130
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-130
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.