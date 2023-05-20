Noah Syndergaard will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .260 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (229 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.454).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 75 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .450 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 250 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Dodgers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.228 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Mikolas is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Mikolas will try to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Syndergaard (1-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In eight starts this season, Syndergaard has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard -

