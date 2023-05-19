Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Rangers on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has recorded 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.
- He's slashed .273/.371/.413 on the season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI (46 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .297/.370/.426 so far this season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Pérez Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Martin Perez (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Perez has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|6.1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 19
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .293/.375/.477 slash line on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .258/.320/.541 slash line so far this season.
- Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.