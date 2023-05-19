In the season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Lynx play the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on The U.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The U
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-5) 162.5 -210 +180
BetMGM Lynx (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180
PointsBet Lynx (-5.5) 163 -233 +185
Tipico Lynx (-4.5) 164.5 -190 +145

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Lynx compiled a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lynx games.
  • A total of 16 of the Sky's games last season went over the point total.

