The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are playing in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in NBA).

These teams average a combined 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 229.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.