Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 132-126 win over the Lakers (his previous action) Murray posted 31 points, five assists and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 35.5 30.1 36.6 PR 29.5 23.9 30.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per contest, 18th in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.