The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his last appearance, had 16 points in a 132-126 win over the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 3.4 1.9 PRA 17.5 19 18.9 PR 15.5 15.6 17 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 24 16 4 2 1 0 0 1/9/2023 27 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/16/2022 35 11 5 5 2 2 0 10/30/2022 28 10 2 4 2 0 0 10/26/2022 33 18 5 4 4 0 2

