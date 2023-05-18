Aaron Gordon be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 132-126 win over the Lakers, Gordon totaled 12 points.

In this article we will dive into Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.5 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.2 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.8 PR 19.5 22.9 18.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 36 12 3 3 0 0 0 1/9/2023 22 9 10 0 1 4 0 12/16/2022 32 17 3 1 1 1 2 10/30/2022 31 18 6 0 3 2 0 10/26/2022 28 6 9 5 0 2 0

