Charlie Blackmon and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Austin Gomber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gomber Stats

Austin Gomber (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gomber has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gomber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 12 6.2 5 3 3 6 0 at Mets May. 6 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 6.0 3 1 1 4 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 5.0 3 0 0 3 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 19 2.0 9 9 9 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 17 walks and 16 RBI.

He has a slash line of .279/.370/.421 so far this year.

Blackmon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Pirates May. 10 1-for-1 0 0 0 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has recorded 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .291/.363/.424 so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

India has put up 45 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.379/.426 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has collected 32 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.379/.460 on the season.

Fraley takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 1 at Marlins May. 12 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.