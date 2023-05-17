Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Rockies will give the nod to Austin Gomber (3-4) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won twice.

Colorado has entered seven games this season favored by -115 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 53.5% chance to win.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 187 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule