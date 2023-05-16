The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 25th in MLB action with 36 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Colorado ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .399.

The Rockies are 12th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Colorado has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (186 total runs).

The Rockies' .316 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.425).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief two times this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.