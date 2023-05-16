Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM on May 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will answer the bell for the Reds.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rockies' last 10 games.
- The Rockies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.
- Colorado has a record of 2-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Colorado has scored 186 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
|May 13
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
|May 14
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Edward Cabrera
