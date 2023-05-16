Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 1
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-230
|+195
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-240
|+200
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up 233 points per game between them, 10.5 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-120
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-135
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
