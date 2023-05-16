Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last action, a 125-100 win over the Suns, Murray tallied 26 points, four assists and four steals.

Below, we break down Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20 26.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.9 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 35.5 30.1 37.3 PR 29.5 23.9 31 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.