When the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) and Colorado Rockies (16-24) meet at Coors Field on Sunday, May 14, Aaron Nola will get the ball for the Phillies, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+140). The over/under for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-2, 4.44 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-4, 3.57 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win eight times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

