Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (16-24) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 14.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (3-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-4).

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
  • The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Colorado has won eight of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (173 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 8 @ Pirates L 2-0 Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
May 9 @ Pirates W 10-1 Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz
May 10 @ Pirates W 4-3 Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
May 12 Phillies L 6-3 Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
May 13 Phillies L 7-4 Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
May 14 Phillies - Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
May 15 Reds - Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds - Antonio Senzatela vs Nick Lodolo
May 17 Reds - Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers - Ryan Feltner vs Jon Gray
May 20 @ Rangers - Kyle Freeland vs Andrew Heaney

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.