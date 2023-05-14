How to Watch the Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, May 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2.
You can see the Oilers try to beat the Golden Knights on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 VEG
|5/10/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-1 EDM
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
