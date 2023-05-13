Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Phillies on May 13, 2023
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nicholas Castellanos and others in this matchup.
Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (42 total hits).
- He's slashing .307/.383/.453 so far this year.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 46 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .313/.361/.510 on the year.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has seven doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.342/.407 so far this year.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 9
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
