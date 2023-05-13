Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (16-23) and the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA).

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 8-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (169 total), Colorado is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule