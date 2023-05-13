The San Diego Padres (19-20) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (4-3) versus the Padres and Joe Musgrove (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Urias has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Julio Urías vs. Padres

The Padres have scored 159 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 295 hits, 26th in baseball, with 43 home runs (14th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Padres in one game, and they have gone 8-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (1-0) takes the mound first for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers team that is hitting .232 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .451 (third in the league) with 66 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Musgrove has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .111 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.