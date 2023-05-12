The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-1. The Maple Leafs are listed with -170 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+145).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have gone 11-12-23 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 50-21-11.

In the 39 games Toronto has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-5-10 record (good for 58 points).

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored a pair of goals in 25 games this season (8-12-5 record, 21 points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 47-8-5 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 42 games when Toronto has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 52 points after finishing 23-13-6.

In the 52 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 21-10-7 (49 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have earned a record of 9-8-17 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 10 games this season the Panthers finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 98 points in their 65 games with three or more goals scored.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 38 games this season and has registered 48 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 41 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

