Kentavious Caldwell-Pope be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Caldwell-Pope produced seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 118-102 win versus the Suns.

Below, we break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.1 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 16 14.1 PR 11.5 13.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.

The Suns concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 27 7 7 3 1 2 1 5/7/2023 34 10 1 1 0 0 1 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.