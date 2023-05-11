The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this year.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (49.3%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are putting up 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 threes per contest (second-best).

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been threes (38%).

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA on offense (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (110.9 points allowed).

At 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.

The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

