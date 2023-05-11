Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|12.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.7
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|2.2
|PRA
|--
|19
|18
|PR
|14.5
|15.6
|15.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns
- Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.
- He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.
- Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.
Bruce Brown vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|27
|25
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|20
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/5/2023
|23
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|25
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|25
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/6/2023
|38
|31
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|37
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/11/2023
|25
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/25/2022
|27
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
