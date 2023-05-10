The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 69 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 combined points.

The average total in New York's outings this year is 229.1, 19.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

New York has entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

New York has a record of 17-8, a 68% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Three of Knicks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games on the road.

The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

