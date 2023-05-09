The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-22) clash on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Luis Ortiz for the Pirates and Connor Seabold for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In eight games this season, he has compiled a 5.30 ERA and averages 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .321 against him.

Connor Seabold vs. Pirates

The opposing Pirates offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 296 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 165 runs scored. They have the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are 19th in all of MLB with 37 home runs.

Seabold has thrown 2 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits against the Pirates this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

