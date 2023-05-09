Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) will take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at PNC Park on Tuesday, May 9. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won eight of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

