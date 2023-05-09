In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).

Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

