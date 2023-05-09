How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).
- Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
