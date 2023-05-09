Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope totaled 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 129-124 loss versus the Suns.

Now let's dig into Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 16 14.8 PR 11.5 13.6 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are third in the NBA, giving up 23.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 34 10 1 1 0 0 1 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.