Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Murray, in his most recent action, had 28 points and seven assists in a 129-124 loss to the Suns.

In this article, we break down Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20 26 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.6 PRA 37.5 30.1 37.8 PR 30.5 23.9 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.

He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 42 28 5 7 1 0 1 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

