Devils vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Devils are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (+130).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|How to Watch Devils vs Hurricanes
|Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Devils vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have finished 14-8-22 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 52-22-8.
- New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 15 times this season the Devils finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-13-1 (three points).
- New Jersey has finished 5-7-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).
- The Devils have scored three or more goals in 64 games (51-7-6, 108 points).
- In the 46 games when New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 68 points after finishing 33-11-2.
- When it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 18-9-2 to record 38 points.
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have earned a record of 15-9-24 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.
- In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.
- In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).
- Carolina has 15 points (6-8-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.
- Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|13th
|21.9%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|4th
|82.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
