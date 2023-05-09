Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 129-124 loss to the Suns, Brown put up five points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.7 PRA -- 19 18.2 PR 13.5 15.6 15.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.4



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 20 5 3 2 0 0 2 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.