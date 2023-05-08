The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .216 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings