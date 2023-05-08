Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .216 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 33 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Keller (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
