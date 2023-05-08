On Monday, Harold Castro (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Castro is batting .500 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (55.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.

Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.

In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings