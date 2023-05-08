Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mets.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 34 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 48th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
