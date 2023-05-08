C.J. Cron and his .349 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .235.
  • In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (seven of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
