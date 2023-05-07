The New York Mets (17-17) and Colorado Rockies (13-21) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mets will give the nod to Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45 ERA).

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

Feltner (2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 4.45 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Feltner is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Feltner is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi (1-0) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across three games.

