Charlie Blackmon and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashing .261/.365/.400 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has put up 31 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashed .240/.315/.519 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 14 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .317/.407/.472 on the season.

Nimmo heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 at Tigers May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

