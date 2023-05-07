Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (17-17) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (13-21) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the Mets and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have come away with 11 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 3-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (139 total, 4.1 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule