Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 on May 7, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others in the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-110)
|14.5 (-105)
|8.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+170)
- The 27.5-point prop total for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.
- Jokic averages 2.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 14.5).
- Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 1.3 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-133)
|6.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-128)
- Jamal Murray has put up 20.0 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points less than Sunday's over/under.
- Murray has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).
- Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-118)
|6.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-125)
|0.5 (-133)
- The 14.5-point total set for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Gordon's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop bet (1.5).
- He has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (-105)
|9.5 (-118)
|0.5 (-227)
- The 14.5-point total set for Ayton on Sunday is 3.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Ayton has averaged 10.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).
- Ayton's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (0.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Nuggets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-133)
|6.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-128)
- The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 3.7 less than his over/under on Sunday (31.5).
- He has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Sunday.
- Booker has collected 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).
- He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.