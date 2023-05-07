Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head at Footprint Center on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets were defeated by the Suns on Friday, 121-114. Murray scored 32 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker led the winning team with 47 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|32
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|30
|17
|17
|0
|1
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|21
|12
|0
|0
|1
|6
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is averaging 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.
- Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12.4
|8.2
|1
|0.4
|1.5
|Jamal Murray
|23.2
|4.7
|5.9
|0.9
|0.4
|2.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.4
|6.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.5
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13
|5.3
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.9
|Bruce Brown
|11.2
|3.5
|2.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.4
