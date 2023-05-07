Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the New York Yankees playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (23-11) take on the Baltimore Orioles (22-11)

The Orioles will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.351 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.351 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.252 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

ATL Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -163 +139 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (20-14)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.320 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.320 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -133 +113 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) face the Boston Red Sox (21-14)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.305 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.305 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)

PHI Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -126 +106 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) take on the New York Yankees (18-16)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 18 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 18 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.237 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -120 +101 7.5

The New York Mets (17-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (13-21)

The Rockies will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.240 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.240 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.261 AVG, 3 HR, 12 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -206 +173 9

The Cleveland Guardians (15-18) host the Minnesota Twins (19-15)

The Twins will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.246 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -134 +114 8

The Kansas City Royals (8-26) host the Oakland Athletics (8-26)

The Athletics will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.330 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

OAK Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -113 -106 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) host the Detroit Tigers (15-17)

The Tigers will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

STL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -196 +164 9

The Chicago Cubs (17-16) host the Miami Marlins (16-18)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.315 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.315 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.430 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -120 +101 7

The San Francisco Giants (15-17) host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15)

The Brewers will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.336 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.336 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -138 +117 9

The Los Angeles Angels (19-15) host the Texas Rangers (19-13)

The Rangers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)

LAA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -121 +101 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (14-19) play the Chicago White Sox (11-23)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.298 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

Jonathan India (.298 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.248 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

CIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -127 +107 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (16-17) host the Houston Astros (17-16)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) take on the Washington Nationals (13-20)

The Nationals will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Walker (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.252 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -167 +142 9

The San Diego Padres (18-16) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14)

The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -111 -108 8

