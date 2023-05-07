Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 7
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|30.1
|25.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|9.1
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|4.9
|PRA
|42.5
|43.5
|39.7
|PR
|37.5
|38.9
|34.8
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.8
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers
- Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- He's made 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.
- On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per contest.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
