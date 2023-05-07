Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .236.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%).
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.