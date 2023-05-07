Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .238 with four doubles and two walks.
- Trejo has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In five games this year (20.8%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.