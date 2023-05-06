Austin Gomber gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets and Brett Baty on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 95 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 134 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Rockies rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.435 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Gomber (2-4) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Gomber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.